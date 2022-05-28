I’m not stepping down for anybody —Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Bala Mohammed has stated that he will not step down for any of his opponents for the party’s presidential ticket.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that some leaders of the party had moved for the emergence of a consensus candidate, but the move failed as most of the contenders failed to step down.

Read also :Bauchi gov, Mohammed, insists north must produce president in 2023

Mohammed, who spoke to journalists at the PDP special national convention currently holding at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, said he was approached and asked to step down, but he refused because it was “too late”.

“Yes, I have been. It came very late and it was not feasible for me to abandon my supporters,” he said.

“I am not stepping down for anybody. Nobody has my pedigree among the contenders from the north-east. Even from the south, they trust me,” he argued.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now