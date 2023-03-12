Entertainment
I’m not that cheap to impregnate a lady in Kenya and abandon her —Cubana Chief Priest
The accusation levelled against a popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, by an anonymous lady published by a controversial blogger, Gistlover, has been refuted.
He said he’s so rich he can’t have a child in Kenya, as that would be “low key”.
The anonymous mistress had in 2022 alleged that the nightlife entrepreneur had impregnated and abandoned her.
She claimed Okechukwu refused to communicate with her after pregnancy.
Revisiting the issue again, Gistlover on Saturday published alleged messages exchanged with the lady, where she claimed that Okechukwu had refused to take responsibility for the baby.
Reacting to the allegation via his Instagram handle on Sunday, Cubana Chief Priest denied fathering any child outside his marriage and requested for a DNA test.
He wrote, “I’m so rich that if I have a child outside my marital bliss, no one will ever know about it. Gistlover feels I can pay him/her for blackmail that’s so funny, me of all people. Oba without palace. If e sure for you, pay for the logistics for the DNA with your money, I go run am.
“If the baby is mine, I will double your expenses. If you can’t afford to pay, show yourself and I will spend my money to do it.”
He added, “It’s a huge disrespect to me to say my child was born in Kenya of all places. God forbid. I assemble my babies in Nigeria and make them in America. I’m too detailed to do such low key.
“My marriage is bulletproof. My relationship with my wife is built on so much love, loyalty, respect, and wealth. It’s indestructible.”
