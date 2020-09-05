‘I’m perfect beyond words now’ – Akpeyi recovers from concussion

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi has expressed appreciation to well wishers after he successfully recovered from a concussion.

The Kaizer Chiefs shot stopper collided with Bidvest Wits’ Mxolisi Macuphu during their league encounter last week and was stretchered off.

Akpeyi has vowed to come back stronger as he gets back on his feet again following the setback, even though he has been ruled out for the rest of the South African season.

“I win all the time no matter what. I feel so honored by everyone who showed concern and deep love for my recovery,” the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“I’m perfect beyond words now. God bless you all 🙏💕.”

Akpeyi has made 25 league appearances for Kaizer Chiefs this season.

