I’m playing for Man Utd today because of my time at Watford —Ighalo

Odion Ighalo has relished his time at English Championship club Watford, saying his current status as a Manchester United striker was mainly because of his Watford heroics.

The former Nigeria international, who joined the Red Devils on loan in January 2019, is set to face his former club in an FA Cup third-round tie this weekend.

Since joining United, Ighalo has scored five goals in 23 appearances, and has faced Watford once in the Premier League last season before their demotion to second-tier.

“It’s always exciting and hopefully it will be the second time I’ve played against Watford since I left. I can’t wait to see the lads I had such a good time with,” Ighalo told the club’s website.

During his time at Watford, the 31-year-old scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for Watford before departing for China, having joined the club on loan before signing a permanent contract.

Read Also: Ighalo tags Nigerian Govt ‘a shame to the world’ for allegedly killing own citizens

“I had a wonderful time in Watford, I was happy, and it was a good club for me. We had good moments together,” he continued.

“Especially striking with Troy Deeney was a pleasure because he’s a good guy and a good player. Sometimes me and Troy message on Instagram, we keep in touch once in a while.

“Me playing for Manchester United today, they saw what I did with Watford in the Premier League, that’s why I have the opportunity to be here today, so my story would not be complete in my career, my life, without mentioning Watford.”

Ighalo could be on the starting lineup for the Ole Gunner Solskjaer team when they file out against Watford at the Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Ighalo will also be reunited with compatriot William Troost-Ekong, who moved to the club from Udinese (also a former club of Ighalo) at the start of the season.

Join the conversation

Opinions