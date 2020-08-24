I’m ready for the task in German league –Aruna Quadri

Nigeria’s table tennis superstar, Aruna Quadri has expressed his excitement about a new beginning, saying he is ready to take up the task at his new club in Germany.

The 32-year-old, who was formerly at Sporting in Portugal, was signed last February by Bundesliga club TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell.

Aruna was unveiled as their new addition especially to replace Croat Tomislav Pucar who moved to Russia, and to help the club rise to an enviable position in the German league table.

In an interview by the media arm of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Aruna said, “I am ready for this task and will work very hard.”

Read Also: Quadri to defend African Senior Championship title in 2021 as event postponed

He added: “I played in France before and that was very demanding, in Germany I think it will be a little more difficult.

“Everyone wants to win and we want to win too. Even if it is difficult sometimes, I believe that it is always possible to win. We will work very hard and then see where this will lead us.

“You can expect that I will give 100 percent and everything for the club. I want to help the team and support them as much as possible.”

Quadri is an attacker and always wants to play in the offensive. He won five league titles with Sporting before making the switch to TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell.

Join the conversation

Opinions