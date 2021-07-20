 ‘I’m relieved by your gallantry,’ Buhari applauds NAF jet pilot | Ripples Nigeria
‘I’m relieved by your gallantry,’ Buhari applauds NAF jet pilot

9 seconds ago

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended the gallant pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet, Flt. Lt. Abayomi Dairo, who survived a plane crash at the weekend.

Dairo successfully ejected himself from the aircraft that came under intense ground fire from bandits in Zamfara.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari, who was briefed on the successful operation by the country’s military to rescue the pilot, said he was pained by the news of the air crash.

READ ALSO: Nigerian military confirms crash of fighter jet in Zamfara, pilot survives

He said: “I was shocked by the devastating news of the air crash but felt much relieved following the successful ejection by the pilot and his eventual rescue.

“May the injured pilot recovers at the earliest time.’’

