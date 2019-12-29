I’m set to open ‘horrible can of worms’ that’ll make Edo people stone Oshiomhole –APC Chieftain

The immediate past Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, said on Sunday he would stage a massive nationwide protest against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, early next year.

Adjoto told party members at his Ikakumo, Igarraland, Edo country home that he is championing an “Oshiomhole Must Go” protest to fast-track the exit of the former governor from the position.

He said: “I’m championing a massive ‘Oshiomhole Must Go’ protest which will kick off early next year with thousands of corroborators across the 36 states of the federation.

“The protest will be unabated until Oshiomhole honourably resigns before he buries the APC.”

The APC chieftain, who is currently the special adviser to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said he would soon open “a can of worms that would seal the political fate of Oshiomhole.”

He added: “As I promised a few months ago, I’m vigorously set to open a horrible can of worms that will make Edo people to stone Oshiomhole on the street as we enter the New Year.’’

Adjoto also described as baseless speculation that Obaseki was planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The governor will enjoy the ‘privilege of the first refusal’ during the forthcoming APC governorship primaries as enjoyed by Oshiomhole in 2012,’’ he stated.

The former speaker noted that the APC national chairman was driving himself into “irredeemable political oblivion because of sheer greed and hypocrisy.”

Oshiomhole and Obaseki have been at loggerheads for months over control of APC machinery in Edo State.

The feud was further deepened last week when the ex-governor rejected a Christmas gift of four cows and 10 bags of rice sent to him by Obaseki.

The Edo State governor had also insisted that Oshiomhole remained suspended from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

