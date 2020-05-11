I’m shifting away from partisan politics, Jonathan reveals, tells why

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday said he was shifting away from being an effective partisan politician.

The former leader said he started doing that after he lost power to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

On the reason for the decision, Jonathan said it was to concentrate on his foundation.

He spoke in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, when Governor Douye Diri inaugurated the state executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jonathan was criticised for absenting himself from PDP rallies ahead of the November 16, 2019, governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Some had even then, accused him of supporting the opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But speaking at the event on Sunday, Jonathan said: “Don’t be discouraged if you do not see me in most party activities in the state. I decided to appear in this event so that I will not be misunderstood.

“I’m shifting away from being an effective partisan politician because of my foundation. People who want to partner me felt that if you are a partisan leader in the country, they will eat with you with a long spoon.

“I felt that after serving as President of this country, I should go to some other areas where my services would be required. Through that process, I would be able to support the nation and the state in one way or the other.”

He, meanwhile, urged the new PDP state executive council to run an all-inclusive administration that would promote peace, unity and stability as well as help the PDP achieve more successes.

He said, “You have an enormous responsibility before you. You must work with the governor and not at cross purposes.

“No matter how strong a party is, if the people don’t appreciate you, you would be struggling to have them on your side. I know you will work harmoniously with members and carry everyone along.”

He also applauded Governor Diri over the way he had conducted the state activities within the short period in office.

Speaking at the event, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who was represented by the National Vice-Chairman of the South-South zone, Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, congratulated the new state exco and advised them to work as a team.

