'I'm sick and tired of CCECC', Amaechi complains of contractor on Lagos-Ibadan railway project | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday, criticised the China Civil Construction Company (CCECC) and its counterpart, TEAM Consortium, over their failure to complete the on-going 156km Lagos-Ibadan rail project ahead of time.

Towards this end, Amaechi summoned the two companies to a roundtable meeting next Wednesday in Abuja, to answer questions over their failure to deliver the project.

The Minister made this call during an inspection tour of work on the stations along the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor.

Lamenting that the speed of work has reduced, he said, “We agreed with them that we will commission this April, but who will commission an uncompleted project.”

“For CCECC, I’m sick and tired of them and that is why I asked them to see us on Wednesday, although most of the things remaining are minor and it cannot delay the movement of goods. They have promised to finish by the end of the month; okay I believe them, but I want them to reiterate that,” he added.

Amaechi further noted that, “TEAM consultant firm has also complained that they (CCECC) don’t go by their work plan.

“For Ibadan-Kano, everybody must follow according to work plan both in terms of payment, construction, inspection and everything.”

According to him, the Ibadan-Kano rail project would be a different ball game as the plan must be followed.

