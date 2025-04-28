‘ I’m sorry for prioritising competence over private dinners,’ Natasha sends sarcastic apology letter to Akpabio

The suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has introduced a new twist to her feud with Senate President Godswill Akpabio with a letter of apology over the crisis that emanated the sexual assault allegation.

In the letter dripped with sarcasm and innuendoes, the embattled Kogi senator said she has deeply “reflected extensively on my unforgivable failure to recognize that legislative success in certain quarters is apparently not earned through merit.”

Describing herself as ” Unafraid, Unbought, and Unbroken lawmaker,” Natasha urged Akpabio to forgive her as she is just “this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.”

She wrote:

“Dear Distinguished Senate President Godswill Akpabio,

“It is with the deepest sarcasm and utmost theatrical regret that I tender this apology for the grievous crime of possessing dignity and self-respect in your most exalted presence.

READ ALSO: Keyamo confirms reopening of Akanu Ibiam Airport ahead of schedule

“I have reflected extensively on my unforgivable failure to recognize that legislative success in certain quarters is apparently not earned through merit, but through the ancient art of compliance — of the very personal kind.

“How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… ‘request’ was not merely a personal choice, but a constitutional violation of the unwritten laws of certain men’s entitlement.

“Truly, I must apologize for prioritizing competence over capitulation, vision over vanity, and the people’s mandate over private dinners behind closed doors.

“I now realize the catastrophic consequences of my actions: legislation delayed, tempers flared, and the tragic bruising of egos so large they require their own postcodes. For this disruption to the natural order of “quid pro quo,” I bow my head in fictional shame.

“Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.

“I remain,

Yours in eternal resistance,

Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan

Unafraid, Unbought, and Unbroken.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now