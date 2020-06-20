I’m still a member of APC, chairman of Oshiomhole’s LGA declares

The chairman of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Mrs Rabiat Ezolomhe, has told doubters that she, alongside her trusted supporters, were still part of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mrs Ezolomhe who revealed this on Friday while addressing newsmen who accosted her in Auchi, stated that the ruling APC was their home and they would not abandon it for any reason whatsoever.

According to Mrs Ezolomhe, who is the party chairman of the local government area where Adams Oshiomhole hails from, rumours about her and her supporters exiting the party should be disregarded as APC was their home and they would not abandon it.

“We can’t run away from the house we laboured for since 2018, our tenure is not over yet, these are my members right here with me.

“As members of the Local Government Areas, we remain members of the ruling party; we are authentic members of APC.

“Nobody can take away our position from us. We are not following anybody to any party. Our party is APC,” she said.

