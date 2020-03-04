I’m still APC National Chairman —Oshiomhole

The suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, declared on Wednesday night he was still the party’s helmsman despite his suspension by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Oshiomhole, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, said the party’s lawyers had filed for a stay of execution.

He said: “Our legal department is studying the matter and we have filed for a stay of execution and appealed the ruling. With those processes, Oshiomhole remains the National Chairman of the party.”

Meanwhile, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of Arch. Waziri Bulama as the party’s Acting National Secretary.

The NWC in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu also approved the appointment of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as National Auditor.

The statement read: “The decision was reached on January 14, 2020, during the meeting of the NWC at the party’s National Secretariat.

“Following the resignation of H.E. Mai Mala Buni as the party’s National Secretary in May 2019 prior to his election as the Governor of Yobe State, the party subsequently gave notice for a replacement from the zone.

“The NWC has also approved the nominations of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as the National Auditor following nominations from the respective zones.”

Join the conversation

Opinions