‘I’m still waiting to hear from God if there will be elections next year’ — Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says he is yet to hear from God if the 2023 general elections will hold in the country or not.

Adeboye who revealed this at the RCCG 2022 Holy Ghost Service held at the Redeemed Camp on Friday, said for now, God had not told him about the elections holding.

“God must be merciful unto us. We will have to hold on to Him and say, ‘Please help.’ Do you know that up till now, and this is November, Daddy hasn’t told me yet that there’s going to be an election next year?” he said.

“We continue of course, as if there’s going to be; I am saying that as Adeboye, I am not talking of other people; God has not told me yet.

“He may tell me tomorrow, I don’t know, but as of this moment that I am sitting before you, He hasn’t told me whether or not there will be an election next year.

“Of course, as usual, anybody who comes to me and he says, “pray for me,” I will pray for them. That’s my duty, but it is up to God to answer.

“I am not trying to frighten you; I am not telling you that I know something secret that you don’t know; I am not a prophet, I am just a pastor; but I am your Pastor. We need to pray. So I expect to see all of you on Friday the 2nd of December; come ready to pray. May be by then, I will have something to tell you,” he added.

