‘I’m the best man to wrest power from APC,’ Wike declares 2023 presidential bid

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday declared his intention to vie for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket at the party’s primary slated for May.

Wike stated this when he visited his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, at the Government House in Makurdi.

The governor said he was the best man to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) next year.

He said: “To remove APC from power, I’m the person who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I’m ready to take it for the PDP. God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing everyday.”

Wike also slammed politicians who dumped the PDP during trying times.

The governor added: “I stood for this party. I have worked for this party since 1998. I have nowhere to run to and that’s why anything that happens to this party I take personally. I have never relented.

“In 2015, those who ran away made us lose the election. Today, they are crying but some of us stood and said PDP will not die.

“Some people want to use Nigeria to buy back their personal business. They talk about the private sector. Mention the private business that survives. Is it a bank that your father had? Everybody is an employer of labour. Even in my house, I have 50 people who feast on me.

“They should stop deceiving us. I have performed as a governor and carry my shoulders high anywhere. I have the capacity to face this evil government. Just give me the mandate. I will speak the truth to power and nothing but the truth. I have the capacity to move this country forward.”

