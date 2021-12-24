I’m unaware of move to override Buhari on electoral bill – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday dismissed reports that members of the National Assembly have started collecting signatures to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

President Buhari had on Monday informed the parliament on his decision to withhold assent to the contentious bill over a wide range of reasons, including the adoption of direct primaries for political parties in the country.

The development had triggered angry responses from Nigerians.

In a bid to override Buhari’s decision on the electoral bill, some Senators rallied their colleagues and collected over 70 signatures before the move was put on hold.

Gbajabiamila, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the lower legislative chamber has not collected signatures to override the President’s decision to withhold assent to the electoral bill.

He said: “I’m not aware of any such threats to override the President’s decision; at least not in my chambers. We are on a break right now. So, the collection of signatures is not something that is done when everybody is scattered.

“I made it abundantly clear at our last sitting that we will look at the President’s veto and his reasons when we come back on. It’s not something we are going to do on a knee-jerk.

“When we come back from our recess, there’s still ample time. We will decide one way or the other. We will do what is right for the Nigerian people.

“And I made it very clear that we are not going to throw away the baby with the bathwater. And the electoral law is what a credible electoral process needs. And laws are what we required at this time. Nigerians want it and Nigerians will get it.”

