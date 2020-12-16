I’m under pressure to probe Abubakar’s administration – Bauchi governor

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Wednesday he was under pressure to probe his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar, and other past administrations in the state.

Mohammed, who stated this at the flag-off of road projects in the state, promised to leave behind an enduring legacy in Bauchi at the end of his tenure.

The event was attended by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

He said: “People have been asking me where I have been getting the money with which I am executing projects in Bauchi State. There are a lot of resources in government coffers and in the government treasury. The only thing that we are not doing is the judicious use of this money and to make sure that this money is not being carried away by selfishness.

“There have been a lot of agitations for me to start probing the last administration and previous ones in Bauchi. But I know government is a dynamic process.

“What I will do is to work and work with little resources for people to see and probe them and for them to know that definitely, somehow, there was a problem.

“These monies were being taken somewhere and they will be ashamed and buried politically because they have shot themselves on the foot.”

Mohammed was elected the Bauchi State governor in March 2019 after he defeated Abubakar who was seeking re-election.

He also served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

