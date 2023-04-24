Politics
‘I’m very strong and ready for task ahead,’ Tinubu dismisses rumours about his health
The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, dismissed rumours on its health status.
The former Lagos State governor left the country for Europe on March 22 and spent some time in London and France.
However, there were insinuations that Tinubu fell sick during one of his trips in Europe and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.
The president-elect, who addressed party supporters shortly after he returned to the country, said he was prepared for the task ahead after staying abroad for 33 days.
READ ALSO: No sick man should be allowed to be president in 2023, Arewa raises concerns over Tinubu’s health
He said: “I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead.
“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”
Tinubu would be inaugurated as Nigeria’s new president on May 29.
