Images of IPOB leader, Kanu, in court

The Department of State Security (DSS) on Thursday produced the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra at the Federal High Court, Abuja in continuation of his alleged treason trial.

The secessionist leader took time out before the proceedings to take some photos with his legal team and other well wishers who were able to get access into the courtroom.

