IMF condemns usage of bitcoin by countries, as CBDC adoption slows

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has tackled countries looking to bitcoin as solution to their economic problem, after Central African Republic adopted the cryptocurrency this week.

The growing usage of bitcoin among peer-to-peer and exchange channels has began to lure some countries into considering it as a legal tender, rather than issuing government regulated digital currency.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Monday that Central African Republic adopted bitcoin as it’s legal tender, eight months after El Salvador became the first country to officially approve it for payment.

Nine countries, including Nigeria, have launched Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), but adoption has been slow against expectations, as 35 countries have been considering a CBDC since 2020, out of 87 exploring the idea.

Read also: IMF warns Nigerian govt against fuel subsidy as oil prices rise worldwide

While the number of countries using bitcoin as legal tender is less, compared to CBDC, this is enough to worry the IMF, as its director for African department, Abebe Selassie, cautioned the adoption of the former by governments.

During a press conference on the outlook for Africa’s economy on Thursday, Selassie said governments shouldn’t navigate their way out of economic challenges with bitcoin.

“it’s really important to not see such things as a panacea for economic challenges our countries face” Selassie said, adding that, “You have to make sure that the legislative framework, in terms of the transparency of financial flows, the governance framework around it is all robustly in place.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now