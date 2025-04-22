IMF cuts Nigeria’s 2025 growth projection to 3.0%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded Nigeria’s economic growth to 3.0% in 2025 and 2.7% in 2026.

This was down from the initial projection of 3.2% in 2025 and 3% in 2026 by the Bretton Wood institution.

This represents a downward projection by 0.2 percentage point for 2025 and 0.3 percentage point for 2026, the IMF said in the World Economic Outlook “A Critical Juncture amid Policy Shifts” released on Tuesday.

For sub-Saharan Africa, growth is expected to decline slightly from 4 percent in 2024 to 3.8 percent in 2025 and recover modestly in 2026, lifting to 4.2 percent.

“Among the larger economies, the growth forecast in Nigeria is revised downward by 0.2 percentage point for 2025 and 0.3 percentage point for 2026.”.

By: Babajide Okeowo

