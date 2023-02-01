Business
IMF raises Nigeria’s economic growth projection for 2023 to 3.2%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday raised Nigeria’s 2023 economic growth projection to 3.2 percent.
In its January 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO) titled: “Inflation Peaking Amid Low Growth,” said the review of Nigeria’s growth projection for the year was due to measures put in place by the Federal Government to address oil theft and other challenges in the country’s oil sector.
The Bretton Wood institution, however, predicted that Nigeria’s growth rate would slow to 2.9 percent in 2024.
READ ALSO: Nigeria faces financial trouble, as IMF warns African oil producing nations
It also projected that countries in Sub-Saharan Africa would maintain a moderate 3.8 percent growth this year amid the prolonged fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Middle East and Central Asia, the IMF expected a decline from 5.3 percent in 2022 to 3.2 percent this year.
The IMF had in October last year projected a 3.0 percent growth for Nigeria in 2023.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...