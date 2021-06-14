IMF urges Nigeria to increase company tax | Ripples Nigeria

Business
IMF urges Nigeria to increase company tax
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday urged Nigeria and other African countries to tax the private sector more in order to grow the economy.
In a report titled: “How to Attract Private Finance to Africa’s Development, IMF said large public investment programs have been limited by high public debts and uncertain outlook for international aid.
The report was written by IMF’s Director of African Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie; Advisor and Mission Chief in the IMF’s African Department, Luc Eyraud; and IMF Deputy Director, African Department, Catherine Pattillo.
The Bretton Wood institution charged African governments need to look at the private sector for funds needed to finance the growth of the economy.
It urged the continent to focus on infrastructure, electricity, health and education.
READ ALSO: Taxation the real solution to Nigeria’s financial challenges – El-Rufai
The report said: “The private sector will have to play more of a role in economic development if countries are to enjoy a strong recovery and avoid economic stagnation.
“Africa’s infrastructure development needs are huge–in the order of 20 percent of GDP on average by the end of the decade.
“All else equal, the main source of financing would be more tax revenue collections, something which most countries are working towards.”
The report, however, stressed that new financing sources are needed from the international community and the private sector to support the tax revenue approach.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....