IMF wades into naira scarcity crisis, asks Nigeria govt, CBN to extend swap deadline

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has waded into the current naira scarcity in Nigeria by calling on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to extend the cash swap policy deadline beyond February 10.

The international monetary institution which is the first global body to openly call for an extension of the cash swap policy, made the call shortly after the Supreme Court gave a ruling temporarily restraining the FG and the CBN from enforcing the deadline.

Read also:IMF raises Nigeria’s economic growth projection for 2023 to 3.2%

In a statement in Abuja on Wednesday issued by Laraba Bonet, on behalf of IMF’s Nigerian resident representative, Ari Aisen, the IMF said it hinged its plea on the hardship Nigerians were going through.

“In light of hardships caused by disruptions to trade and payments due to the shortage of new bank notes available to the public, in spite of measures introduced by the CBN to mitigate the challenges in the banknote swap process, the IMF encourages the CBN to consider extending the deadline should problems persist in the next few days leading up to the February 10, 2023, deadline,” part of the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now