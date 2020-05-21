Immigration arrests 14 Togolese, 10 Nigerians at Ogun border

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 14 Togolese and 10 Nigerians at Ajilete and Ilase border posts in Ogun State.

The Comptroller, Ogun State Command of NIS, Kunle Osisanya, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Service Spokesman, Sunday James, said 24 people were arrested in line with Federal Government’s directives.

According to him, the 14 Togolese which comprised of eight women and six children were arrested in a J5 bus at the Ajilete area of Ogun State.

Osisanya said: “The other 10 were arrested at Ilase, also in Ogun State, and out of the 10, five were victims of human trafficking.

“Hence, they will be handed over to NAPTIP for defying the government’s directive on closure of land borders.”

The Immigration official said the arrested persons had been profiled accordingly by health officials in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) procedures and subjected to the COVID-19 test.

