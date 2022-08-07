News
Immigration arrests suspected arms peddlers along Nigeria-Cameroon border
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested three suspected arms peddlers at Mfum, Etung local government area of Cross River State.
Mfum is the border community along the Nigeria–Cameroon border.
The Comptroller in charge of Mfum Border Command, Mr. Ndubuisi Eneregbu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Calabar.
He said two Nigerians and one irregular Cameroonian migrant who confessed to be a member of the Ambazonia separatist group were arrested on a motorcycle with arms and live ammunition.
The comptroller said: “The suspects were found with among other things, a small bag containing incriminating items such as one Beretta pistol, one locally made pistol, three live ammunitions, charms and one TECNO BC3 Android phone.
“They were four suspects; the fourth person, currently at large, left them with the bag containing the incriminating items
“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects, the Cameroonian, is a member of the Ambazonia separatist group in the Republic of Cameroon.
“The three suspects along with the incriminating items have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer Etung Division, Etung local government area of Cross River for further investigation.”
He noted that in spite of certain logistical challenges, the officers and men were prepared to apprehend anyone found perpetrating illegalities and sabotaging the economy of the country.
