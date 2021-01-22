Immigration arrests two Cairo-bound ladies at airport with tampered passports

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Thursday arrested two ladies for presenting tampered passports.

The ladies, Adebayo Kazeem and Babalola Kehinde, were billed to jet out on a Cairo bound Egypt Airline on Thursday.

A statement by the spokesman of the NIS, DCI Sunday James said the ladies were about to board a Cairo-bound Egypt Airline flight on Thursday, January 21 when the Migration Information and Data Analysis System failed to scan their passports due to an imposed fake identity of the true holder.

James said: “They were duly subjected to interrogation when caught against their claim of traveling for business as the journey was arranged by a suspect, Muri, whose number was called many times without response.

“He was alleged to be behind the processing of the tampered passports with a man’s picture on the chip when read by the MIDAS scanner; an offence punishable by the Immigration Act 2015 on passport-related offences relating to aiding identity theft and tampering with a passport.”

The NIS spokesman further stated that the Comptroller-General of the Service, Muhammad Babandede, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, adding that the two passports have been withdrawn as evidence and kept in custody until the said Muri is arrested.

