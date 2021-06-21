News
Immigration chief warns operatives
The Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Alhaji Muhammad Babandede, has cautioned officers and men of the service against compromising the country’s security through bribe-taking.
Babandede made this appeal on Monday during a working visit to Katsina State, while addressing the operatives in Katsina, the state capital.
“We are aware that some of you have been collecting bribes from criminals. I am warning you to stop such because it is a threat to the country’s security.
“We cannot tolerate such attitude because by doing that you are compromising the country’s security and the country will not move forward,’’ the CG said.
Furthermore, the CG implored them to discharge their responsibilities in order to ensure the security of the country.
He said, “I have received reports that some of you collect bribes at several checkpoints. I don’t know who you give the money to,’’ Babandede cautioned.
The CG, therefore, warned that any officer caught in such an act would be disciplined.
He said that he was in the state to seek traditional rulers’ collaboration in identifying illegal aliens, in view of the security challenges facing the state.
By Mayowa Oladeji
