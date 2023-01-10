News
Immigration dismisses four, demotes 14 for misconduct
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed four officers and demoted 14 others for misconduct.
The NIS spokesman, Tony Akuneme, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, 22 others were penalized, four were discharged and acquitted, and two others redeployed to other locations after they appeared before the service Orderly Room Trial Committee.
Immigration rescues six victims of human trafficking in Jigawa
The move, according to him, was aimed at ensuring optimal service delivery to Nigerians.
The statement read: “As part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed 4 personnel and demoted 14 for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.
“Eleven (11) were issued warning letters and one was compulsorily retired. According to the Committee, 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.”
