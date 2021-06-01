Immigration extends commencement of new Passport regime by one week | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has extended the commencement of the new Passport regime earlier slated for June 1 by one week.

The agency’s spokesman, Amos Okpu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NIS had earlier suspended the processing of fresh passport applications nationwide till June 1.

The suspension was to enable the agency to clear the backlog of all passport applications received by May 31.

The statement read: “The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Muhammad Babandede, wishes to inform the public, especially passport applicants that the Service had made significant progress in the clearance exercise of backlog of passport applications.

“So far, a total number of 230,500 applications have been cleared and the Passports produced. Out of the number, a total of 43,350 are yet to be collected.

“Passport Control Officers have been directed to continue to send out a short message notifications for collection to all applicants.”

