Immigration extends commencement of new Passport regime by one week | Ripples Nigeria

News
Immigration extends commencement of new Passport regime by one week
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has extended the commencement of the new Passport regime earlier slated for June 1 by one week.
The agency’s spokesman, Amos Okpu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
The NIS had earlier suspended the processing of fresh passport applications nationwide till June 1.
The suspension was to enable the agency to clear the backlog of all passport applications received by May 31.
READ ALSO: Immigration suspends issuance of passports
The statement read: “The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Muhammad Babandede, wishes to inform the public, especially passport applicants that the Service had made significant progress in the clearance exercise of backlog of passport applications.
“So far, a total number of 230,500 applications have been cleared and the Passports produced. Out of the number, a total of 43,350 are yet to be collected.
“Passport Control Officers have been directed to continue to send out a short message notifications for collection to all applicants.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...