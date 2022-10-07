Metro
Immigration hands over suspected child trafficker, 21 victims to NAPTIP in Kebbi
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday handed over one suspected child trafficker and 21 victims to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) in Kebbi State.
The Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Mrs. Rabi Bashir-Nuhu, who addressed journalists at the handing over ceremony in Birnin Kebbi, said the suspect was arrested while taking the victims to Mauritania.
She said: “The suspect was intercepted at about 1:00 p.m. on September 2 as they were about to leave the country for Mauritania enroute Kebbi.
“We are not saying people should not pursue religious knowledge outside the country but it should be done in accordance with the protocols on travels outside the country.
Suspected bandits kill Immigration officer, injure 2 others in Jigawa
“Their leader, Sulaiman Idris, is with them; and you can see that the victims are underage children. 19 out of the 21 victims are males while two are females.
“It is not right to travel out of the country with such children without proper documentation and certification by the relevant authorities.
“We intercepted the suspect for carrying fake ECOWAS documents and traveling certificates.”
The NAPTIP Commander, Sokoto Zonal Command, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, who received the victims, said the agency would undertake a thorough investigation into the matter.
“We will contact the victims’ parents and undertake a diligent investigation,” he said.
