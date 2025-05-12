Immigration officer kidnapped in Makurdi, abductors demand N20m ransom

An officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Simon Agbo, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, with his captors reportedly demanding a ₦20 million ransom for his release.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday at Agbo’s residence near NKST Church, Kuan, behind the Modern Market area. According to a family source who spoke with journalists on Monday, the officer was seized at gunpoint while in the company of neighbours and taken to an unknown location.

The attackers, described as heavily armed, stormed the compound and fired gunshots into the air, causing panic among residents before abducting the officer.

Agbo, who was redeployed to Benue from Kwara State in February this year, had only recently resumed duty in the state.

Community youths and local vigilante groups immediately launched a night-long search operation, combing the area for clues, but the assailants had already fled.

A younger brother of the victim, who gave his name simply as Agbo, revealed that suspicion quickly fell on one of the victim’s neighbours, who had made repeated efforts to lure him home that evening.

“The neighbour was consistently calling on the victim to come home or he should direct him to his location, as at that time, they needed to see him that fateful Sunday night, by all means,” he said.

“After persistent calls… my brother came home and went straight to his neighbour’s compound.

“While they were at the compound discussing, another of their neighbours came to join them, and all of a sudden, the gunmen arrived at the compound and immediately went straight to the Immigration officer, picked only him at gunpoint, leaving the remaining two people behind.”

He added that the behaviour of the neighbour appeared highly suspicious, prompting his arrest.

“The neighbour’s action looks very suspicious, and that is why we called for his arrest. He has been arrested and is currently in police custody until our brother is released,” Agbo said.

“As I speak with you, the kidnappers have opened the discussion with the family. They are demanding for ₦20 million ransom for his release as of today.”

At the time of reporting, efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service were unsuccessful, and repeated calls to the Benue State Police PRO, Catherine Anene, rang out without response.

