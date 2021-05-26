Immigration promises thorough scrutiny of foreign herdsmen entering Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

News
Immigration promises thorough scrutiny of foreign herdsmen entering Nigeria
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) said on Wednesday it would henceforth profile herdsmen entering the country through the border with the Niger Republic in Jigawa.
The NIS Controller in the state, Isma’il Abba, stated this while decorating the 58 recently promoted officers in Dutse, the state capital.
He said the decision was aimed at tackling the influx of camels into the state through the border.
READ ALSO: Arewa urges Nigerian govt to ban foreign herdsmen, seek review of ECOWAS Protocol
Abba said: “We have directed our officers at the borders and entry points to properly profile and document herdsmen.
“Every migrant will be stopped and their luggage thoroughly searched, stating their mission and destination.”
The controller described the promoted officers as good ambassadors of the NIS who had displayed hard work and commitment to service.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...