Immigration promises thorough scrutiny of foreign herdsmen entering Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) said on Wednesday it would henceforth profile herdsmen entering the country through the border with the Niger Republic in Jigawa.

The NIS Controller in the state, Isma’il Abba, stated this while decorating the 58 recently promoted officers in Dutse, the state capital.

He said the decision was aimed at tackling the influx of camels into the state through the border.

Abba said: “We have directed our officers at the borders and entry points to properly profile and document herdsmen.

“Every migrant will be stopped and their luggage thoroughly searched, stating their mission and destination.”

The controller described the promoted officers as good ambassadors of the NIS who had displayed hard work and commitment to service.

