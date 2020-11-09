Latest Politics

Immigration releases #EndSARS promoter’s passport

November 9, 2020
Immigration blocks #EndSARS promoter from leaving Nigeria
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has returned the seized passport of a promoter of the #EndSARS movement, Modupe Odele.

Odele, a lawyer, disclosed this on her Twitter handle after she retrieved the passport from the agency on Monday.

The immigration operatives had earlier this month accosted the young woman at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on her way to the Maldives.

READ ALSO: You’ve learnt nothing from #EndSARS protests, Ezekwesili berates FG over seizure of protester’s passport, freezing of accounts

She wrote: “Passport now picked up. No issues. I’m told I can travel at any time. Thank you so much everyone for the help and concern.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */