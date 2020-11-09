Immigration releases #EndSARS promoter’s passport

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has returned the seized passport of a promoter of the #EndSARS movement, Modupe Odele.

Odele, a lawyer, disclosed this on her Twitter handle after she retrieved the passport from the agency on Monday.

The immigration operatives had earlier this month accosted the young woman at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on her way to the Maldives.

She wrote: “Passport now picked up. No issues. I’m told I can travel at any time. Thank you so much everyone for the help and concern.”

