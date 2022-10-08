Metro
Immigration rescues 9 trafficked persons in Jigawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service on Friday rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State.
The Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Mr. Ahmed Bagari, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Dutse.
Bagari said the victims were rescued at about 5:00 p.m. on Friday by the men of the command operating along the Kazaure-Daura axis in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.
He added that victims aged between 22 and 37 were intercepted on their way to Europe enroute Niger Republic and Libya.
Bagari said: “The victims, comprising eight females and one male, are from Enugu, Ondo, Ogun and Oyo States.
“Personnel of Nigeria Immigration Service, after a tip-off/credible intelligence about the movement of the victims from Kano to Niger through Kazaure, mounted a stop and search exercise at our checkpoint in Tsamiyar Ilu, Kazaure LGA.
“However, on sighting the presence of our personnel, the driver attempted to evade interception by speeding and manoeuvring around the checkpoint resulting in an accident where some of the victims sustained minor injuries.
“And they have all been treated at General Hospital Dutse.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...