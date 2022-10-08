Immigration rescues 9 trafficked persons in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service on Friday rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State.

The Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Mr. Ahmed Bagari, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Dutse.

Bagari said the victims were rescued at about 5:00 p.m. on Friday by the men of the command operating along the Kazaure-Daura axis in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

He added that victims aged between 22 and 37 were intercepted on their way to Europe enroute Niger Republic and Libya.

Bagari said: “The victims, comprising eight females and one male, are from Enugu, Ondo, Ogun and Oyo States.

“Personnel of Nigeria Immigration Service, after a tip-off/credible intelligence about the movement of the victims from Kano to Niger through Kazaure, mounted a stop and search exercise at our checkpoint in Tsamiyar Ilu, Kazaure LGA.

“However, on sighting the presence of our personnel, the driver attempted to evade interception by speeding and manoeuvring around the checkpoint resulting in an accident where some of the victims sustained minor injuries.

“And they have all been treated at General Hospital Dutse.”

