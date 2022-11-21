News
Immigration rescues eight victims of human trafficking in Jigawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued eight victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State.
The NIS Comptroller in the state, Ahmed Bagari, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Dutse.
Read also:Nigeria Immigration dismisses eight personnel for alleged corrupt practices
He said the victims were rescued at about 7:00 p.m., on Sunday by the agency’s personnel operating along the Kaya-Daurawa-Roni link road in the Roni local government area of the state.
He noted that the victims, who were between the ages of 19 and 45, were travelling to Libya en route Niger Republic.
The victims, according to him, comprised three males and five females who hailed from Abia, Edo, and Imo states.
