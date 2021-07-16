Immigration rescues four trafficked women in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued four female victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State.

The Comptroller of NIS in the state, Isma’il Abba, told journalists in Dutse on Friday that the victims were rescued at Gurai village in Babura local government area of the state.

Abba said the victims were rescued by the Service personnel operating at Kazaure-Babura-Ringim axis on Thursday.

He added that the victims who are between ages 16 and 33 were rescued on their way to Tripoli, Libya, enroute Jigawa/Katsina border.

Abba said: “A suspected collaborator of the trafficked victims was arrested by the Service personnel. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were from Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun, and Osun States.

“The victims would be handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).”

