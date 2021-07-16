Metro
Immigration rescues four trafficked women in Jigawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued four female victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State.
The Comptroller of NIS in the state, Isma’il Abba, told journalists in Dutse on Friday that the victims were rescued at Gurai village in Babura local government area of the state.
Abba said the victims were rescued by the Service personnel operating at Kazaure-Babura-Ringim axis on Thursday.
READ ALSO: Immigration rescues 3-week-old trafficked baby in Calabar
He added that the victims who are between ages 16 and 33 were rescued on their way to Tripoli, Libya, enroute Jigawa/Katsina border.
Abba said: “A suspected collaborator of the trafficked victims was arrested by the Service personnel. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were from Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun, and Osun States.
“The victims would be handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....