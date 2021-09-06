Metro
Immigration rescues nine trafficked persons in Jigawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State.
The NIS Comptroller in the state, Mr. Isma’il Abba, told journalists in Dutse on Monday that the victims were rescued in Kazaure local government area of the state on September 2.
He added that the victims were rescued by the agency’s operatives along the Kazaure-Daura-Kwangolam axis.
Abba said: “The victims, who were between the ages of 20 and 29, were rescued on their way to Libya enroute Niger Republic.
“They include six females and three males from Benue, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States.”
He said only one of the victims was in possession of a Nigerian passport without any visa endorsement on it.
“Upon interrogation, the victims confessed they were travelling to Tripoli in Libya, through Niger Republic.
“The victims told our men they came to Kano individually from their respective states.
“They were put in a vehicle at the park by an agent called Alhaji Ibrahim Kano, which conveyed them to Kazaure, enroute Kwangolam, for the onward journey to Tripoli, via Niger.”
