Immigration rescues six victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued six victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Mr. Ahmed Bagari, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Dutse.

He said the victims were rescued by the agency’s operatives on Sunday.

Bagari, who was represented at the briefing by the NIS Deputy Comptroller, Muhammad Yako, said the victims were rescued at 6:30 p.m. in an uncompleted building in Babura town, headquarters of Babura local government area of the state.

He said the victims were intercepted on their way to Libya en route Niger Republic.

READ ALSO: Suspected bandits kill Immigration officer, injure 2 others in Jigawa

The comptroller listed the victims as Olalekan A. Alabi (35), Kehinde Adetunde (26), Afolabi Ajibola (24), Adedoyin Adetoji (20), Olawuyi Moses Bolatimoyo (35) and Blessing John (22).

He said: “The victims were rescued on Sunday, the 1st January 2023 on their way to the Niger Republic en route to Libya.

“The victims are made up of five females and one male that hailed from Oyo State; only one of them is from Nasarawa State.

“They were rescued in an uncompleted building in Babura town which we believe they were kept by a syndicate.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now