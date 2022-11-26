Immigration Service instructs passport offices to work Saturdays

In light of backlog of passport applications, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has directed passport offices to work on Saturdays.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by NIS spokesperson, Tony Akuneme, on Saturday.

Mr Akuneme said the comptroller-general, Isa Jere, who gave the directive, also approved the deployment of passport controllers to Ondo and Ekiti states.

He reiterated the commitment of the comptroller-general to make passport services available and stress-free to the travelling public.

The statement reads: “The comptroller-general has directed that passport offices across the country with a high volume of pending applications to work on Saturdays.

Read also:Immigration rescues eight victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

“The period for this exercise is expected to be every Saturday commencing from December 3, 2022, to January 28, 2023, between the period of 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“This is to enhance our service delivery to our esteemed clients.

“The Saturday proceeding the Christmas and New Year holidays are exempted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now