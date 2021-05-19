Immigration sets up taskforce for clearance of passport backlogs in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

News
Immigration sets up taskforce for clearance of passport backlogs in Lagos
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has inaugurated a taskforce for the clearance of backlog of passports in the three passport offices in Lagos State.
This was confirmed in a statement issued by Mr Sunday Fagbamigbe, the Controller of Passport Command in the state, on Wednesday, in response to the new May 31 deadline given by the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, for the clearance of passports’ backlog.
According to Fagbamigbe, the command’s taskforce will work to ensure that all accrued passport applications in the three passports offices located at Ikoyi, Festac Town and Ikeja are cleared.
The controller said that the taskforce would start monitoring its enforcement and implementation from May 21, so as to record a landmark success in Lagos State.
READ ALSO: Nigerians in South Africa decry high cost of passport, processing delays
“This is to showcase the good intentions and the determination of the Controller-General of Immigration Service (CGIS), Mr Mohammed Babandede, to serve Nigerians.
“The directive on the suspension of processing of new passport applications is also to enhance passport offices’ clearance of backlog of passports.
“The Lagos Passport Command taskforce will work relentlessly,’’ Fagbamigbe said, adding that the enforcement would begin from the Passport office at Ikoyi.
By Mayowa Oladeji
