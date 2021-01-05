Immigration warns 100 banned passengers to comply with travel restriction order, else…

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned the 100 banned passengers, who violated the Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols to comply with the six-month travel restriction order, else, they’d be made to face the music.

The warning was conveyed in a statement issued on Monday by Mr. Sunday James, the NIS Public Relations Officer, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the statement, the NIS noted that the affected passengers have been notified about travel restrictions and will be prevented from Passport re-issuance and travelling outside the country.

According to Mr James, the warning was issued by the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede who has directed the relevant formations to ensure immediate compliance with the travel restriction order.

The statement by the NIS added; “In line with the Federal Government’s directives on temporary travel restrictions on 100 passengers due to non-compliance to the mandatory Day-7 post-arrival, COVID-19 PCR Test by all in-bound travellers, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has directed the relevant formations to ensure immediate compliance with the travel restriction order.

“The 100 defaulting passengers have been restricted for a period of six (6) months, from January 1st 2021 to June 30th 2021.

“All the affected passengers have been notified and will be prevented from Passport re-issuance and travelling outside the country during this period.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service hereby warns all affected passengers to comply to avoid breaching public health protocols and refusal of departure,” the statement noted.

