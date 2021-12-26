Imo accuses Okorocha of raising false alarm over son-in-law’s arrest, treasury looting

The Imo State Government on Sunday accused former governor Rochas Okorocha of making false claims over the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Police operatives stormed the Peter’s Anglican Church in Eziama Obieri, Nkwerre local government area of the state in their numbers on Sunday morning and shot sporadically before whisking Nwosu, who is a former governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the state, to the command headquarters in Owerri.

Okorocha, who addressed journalists at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri, blamed Governor Hope Uzodinma for his son-in-law’s ordeals.

He claimed that the governor deceived the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, into allowing the desecration of the church with the arrest of the ex-governorship candidate.

The state Commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, who reacted to the ex-governor’s claim in a chat with journalists at the Government House in Owerri, urged Okorocha to allow the police operatives to do their job.

He also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain of looting the state’s treasury.

The commissioner said neither the Imo West Senator nor his son-in-law was above the law.

He argued that it was wrong for Okorocha to accuse Uzodinma of masterminding the arrest of his son-in-law, saying the government and the people of the state would not succumb to his blackmail.

Emelumba said: “Okorocha is raising a false alarm. He is panicking because he looted the wealth of the people of Imo State. This is a man who looted the commonwealth of the people of Imo State. Neither he nor his son-in-law is above the law.

“He should allow the police to do their job. Okorocha should know that police have the right to arrest anybody. This is a man who converted a university built with Imo people’s money to personnel use but this government has recovered it for Imo people.”

