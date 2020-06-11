Imo announces first COVID-19 death

The Imo State government has announced its first COVID-19 related death in the state.

The state COVID-19 Taskforce chairman, Maurice Iwu, announced the development on Wednesday.

He explained that the patient had underlying health issues before he was brought to the isolation centre.

The state taskforce chairman said he suspected that the patient’s health condition possibly complicated his chances of survival

