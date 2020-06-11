Latest Politics

Imo announces first COVID-19 death

June 11, 2020
Former INEC chairman, Iwu, traces EFCC ordeal to 2019 presidential election
By Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State government has announced its first COVID-19 related death in the state.

The state COVID-19 Taskforce chairman, Maurice Iwu, announced the development on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: IMO: Gov Uzodinma signs into law bill to checkmate vandalisation of oil palm trees

He explained that the patient had underlying health issues before he was brought to the isolation centre.

The state taskforce chairman said he suspected that the patient’s health condition possibly complicated his chances of survival

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!