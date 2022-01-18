Imo APC claims Okorocha no longer member of party, lists offences

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha is at loggerheads with the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after the party revealed his non-membership ahead of the 2023 polls.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by Cajetan Duke, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, who said that Okorocha intentionally refused to revalidate his membership during the party’s last registration.

The APC further denied endorsing Okorocha’s presidential ambition, noting, “For the avoidance of doubt, the leadership of Imo APC declares that Okorocha, representing Imo West at the Senate is as at today, no longer a member of the APC because of his deliberate failure to revalidate his membership of the party during the last registration and revalidation exercise adjudged to be most transparent, open and peaceful.

“It is, therefore, odious and extreme subterfuge for anyone to issue statement indicating that Imo APC, which Okorocha is no longer a member, has endorsed and passed vote of confidence in him to contest for the presidential ticket of our great party.”

