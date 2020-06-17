Imo Assembly closed for two weeks, as 26 lawmakers await COVID-19 test results

Imo State House of Assembly will not be opened for legislative business until after two weeks, the Speaker, Chiji Collins has said.

The speaker had ordered for the closure of the assembly complex after one of the 27 lawmakers in the state tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Announcing the closure of the assembly for the next 14 days in a statement by his special adviser on media, Emeka Ahaneku, on Wednesday, Speaker Collins said he and 25 other lawmakers had sent in their samples to be tested for COVID-19.

“In a proactive step targeted at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus disease within the Imo State House of Assembly complex, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins has ordered the immediate closure of the Imo Assembly Complex for two weeks.

READ ALSO: Imo lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, Assembly shut down

“He said the decision became necessary after a lawmaker in the State Assembly was confirmed positive for coronavirus and samples of himself and 25 other Honorable members and their aides have been taken for testing.

“As part of the directive, the Speaker expects that the management and staff of Imo State House Assembly, would as a matter of urgency, activate this decision to enable the State Task Force on COVID-19 to fumigate the whole Assembly complex for a period of two weeks,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions