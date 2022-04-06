Imo Assembly declares lawmaker’s seat vacant over defection to PDP

The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, on Wednesday declared vacant the seat of a lawmaker representing Nkwerre StateConstituency, Obinna Okwarra, over his defection to the People Democratic Party (PDP).

The speaker made the declaration declaration following a motion moved by a lawmaker representing Ngor Okpala, Blyden Amajirionwu and seconded by Chiji Collins from the Isiala Mbano Constituency.

Amajirionwu said Okwarra’s defection to the PDP contravened Section 109 subsection 1g of the 1999 Constitution.

He stressed that the law stipulates that no member should defect to another party before the expiration of his tenure, if his election was sponsored by another party.

He presented pictorial and video evidence of Okwarra’s defection, which was played on the floor of the House.

In his remark, the speaker said his discretion on the matter was tied to the evidence presented by the lawmakers.

He said: “Satisfactory evidence has been presented to prove that Okwarra has become a member of a party other than the one that sponsored his election. His seat is therefore declared vacant.”

Ibeh directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Chinelo Emeghara, to forward a clean copy of the House resolution to the Independent National Electoral Commission to schedule a date for a by-election in the constituency.

The latest incident came just five days after the Kwara State House of Assembly declared the seat of a lawmaker representing the Ojomu-Balogun constituency, Offa Local Government Area of the state, Saheed Adekeye-Popoola, vacant for joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.

