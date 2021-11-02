Imo Assembly deputy Speaker, Iwuanyanwu, impeached

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu has been removed from his position.

The incident happened under tight security during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker representing Orlu State Constituency, Ekene Nnodim submitted a resolution signed by 18 out of the 27 lawmakers for the removal of Iwuanyanwu as the Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, Paul Emezim, who presided over the plenary, okayed Iwuanyanwu’s removal.

Also, the House recalled six suspended lawmakers of the state legislature.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a similar incident happened in Plateau State last week, as the speaker of the State House Assembly, Abok Ayuba Nuhu was impeached amid corruption allegations.

His impeachment occurred at plenary last Thursday after 16 out of 24 members of the Assembly voted him out.

