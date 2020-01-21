Imo Assembly deputy speaker resigns, 9 lawmakers defect to APC

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Okey Onyekanma, on Monday resigned from his position.

Just as the deputy speaker resigned from the position, at least nine members of the Assembly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are indications that more lawmakers will switch their loyalty from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the new ruling party in Imo State.

The defection started at 15:30 p.m. when the Speaker of the House, read the letters of the defecting lawmakers during the plenary.

The lawmakers had publicly disclosed their support for Governor Hope Uzodinma shortly after his declaration as new governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court.

Uzodinma was sworn in last Thursday after the apex court quashed the victory of Emeka Ihedioha in last year’s governorship election in the state.

