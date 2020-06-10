Imo Assembly reacts to passing of Social Media Regulation Bill

The Imo State House of Assembly has reacted to reports that it had proposed, deliberated and passed ‘Social Media Regulation Bill’.

The Assembly Speaker, Chiji Collins, who spoke on the matter on Tuesday said the reports were nothing but fake news.

A statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Emeka Ahaneku, in Owerri said, “The office of the speaker, Imo state House of Assembly, wishes to draw the attention of all Imo citizens and Nigerians to a misleading news report being circulated on social media, and several other platforms, that Imo State House of Assembly, proposed, deliberated and passed a purported ‘Social Media Regulation Bill’.”

He said it was unfortunate that the reports which had been making the rounds on several social media platforms “was even made a topic that was discussed on a popular talk show in a radio station from 7:50a.m. of today (Tuesday).”

The speaker reiterated that the claims “is fake news”.

He said, “It is nothing but falsehood from detractors of this administration.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we state that the state House of Assembly never proposed, deliberated or passed into law any bill or even a motion proposing social media regulations for online users in Imo State.

“We make bold to say that the purveyors of this fake and concocted news are currently looking for ways of bringing down the rising profile of the Imo State House of Assembly, led by Chiji Collins.

“Imo citizens are urged to be careful about what they consume as news and also share with others, particularly from social media.”

