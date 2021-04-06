 Imo attacks is what you get when Shehu Garba is now defacto president ---Lawyer, Bamgbose | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Imo attacks is what you get when Shehu Garba is now defacto president —Lawyer, Bamgbose

Published

1 hour ago

on

Obasanjo speaks from both sides of his mouth, should not be taken serious —Presidency

A chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Olusegun Bamgbose, says the Presidency, and especially Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Shehu Garba, is to be blamed for the attacks at the Owerri Correctional Centre and the State Police Command Headquarters in Imo State on Monday.

The fiery lawyer, in a statement on Tuesday and made available to Ripples Nigeria, said the attacks and other pockets of violence that have taken place in the nation in the past few days is expected in a situation where the President is out of the country to spend more than two weeks without a proper handover to his deputy, while Shehu is now the defacto president of the country as he (Shehu) has taken over the running of the Presidency.

Bamgbose noted that the Owerri attacks has further shown the inability of the country’s law enforcement agents to contain criminal activities.

The statement reads:

“The security situation has become worrisome. Things are getting worse everyday. This is really sad and very unfortunate.

“What could we expect when President Buhari refused to hand over power to his Vice when he traveled? Garba Shehu has taken over from Osinbajo. He is now the Presidency.

“President Buhari is now ruling by proxy. Where are we really heading to in this country? APC has actually bastardised governance.

“Things have fallen apart, the center can no more hold. The hoodlums, insurgents, bandits and unknown gunmen have taken over.

READ ALSO: Jailbreak reported in Imo State

“How on earth can we comprehend a situation whereby hoodlums sang solidarity songs for thirty minutes at Government House roundabout, went ahead to operate for two hours without visible resistance and 1844 inmates were set free? We really need to shed tears for Nigeria.

“Very soon, Government Houses will be invaded, it’s a matter of time. I’m beginning to believe that President Buhari can no longer handle the affairs of this nation.

“The fact remains that we are now like a country without a leader. What is Buhari still doing in UK when he is supposed to come back to Nigeria and rescue his subjects?

“The issue is that Nigerians are really tired of Buhari. It’s most unfortunate that the National Assembly has become very inactive in confronting President Buhari.

“One would have expected them to be proactive in gingering the President to act decisively or in the alternative, commence impeachment proceedings against him.

“One could remember how Buhari tackled Jonathan in 2014 as a result of insecurity. The situation is now worse. It’s time for Nigerians to prevail on Buhari to resign if he can’t secure Nigerians.

“Certainly we can’t continue like this. This government is now becoming bloody. Nigeria is falling apart. In the circumstance, one will still suggest the need for a National Security Summit.

“We can’t just fold our hands and allow bandits and hoodlums turn Nigeria into a war theater. Buhari should either step up or step down.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations6 days ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Latest11 mins ago

What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League

As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are...
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
Latest8 hours ago

Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival

New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
Sports3 days ago

13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival

At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites
Sports5 days ago

Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Sports5 days ago

Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...

Latest Tech News

Latest3 hours ago

Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Latest1 day ago

Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
Latest4 days ago

She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics
Latest6 days ago

Donald Trump launches website after social media ban

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...